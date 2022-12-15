Messi eaters: Hawke’s Bay’s French football fans back their team, and their culinary prowess

Arnaud Malek's Napier home became the base for passionate French football supporters as they watched France take on Morocco in the semi final of the World Cup held in Qatar. Video / Warren Buckland

The football result might be in the balance, but France football fan Arnaud Malek says he and his countrymen have the culinary world cup in the bag.

France meet Argentina in Monday morning’s (NZ time) Fifa World Cup final, having beaten Morocco 2-0 on Thursday.

Malek hosted a group of expatriate French men and women at his Napier home to watch the match, including patisserie chefs Thomas Tondu of Holy Crepe and ‘Monsieur Macaron’ - otherwise known as Ben Pallais.

Argentina supporter Santiago De Marco has already joked to Hawke’s Bay Today this week that their traditional asado - or barbecue - beats any ‘macaron’ in the world, but that’s not an argument Malek is buying.

“There is a very good, strong community of French citizens in Hawke’s Bay of about 250,’’ Malek said.

“All of the 250 don’t know each other but we’ve got a good group of business owners, friends and we always get together for barbecues on Sundays, a bit like the Argentines do. We just eat better. They just eat meat.’’

Thursday was a surprisingly tense morning for Malek and company.

Max Sebileau and his dad Flourent Sebileau watch as France takes on Morocco from a supporters' den in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Despite Theo Hernandez’s fifth-minute goal, hearts were in mouths at times as defending-champions France sought to qualify for back-to-back finals.

It wasn’t until Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 79th minute that plans could begin being made for the clash with Argentina.

“Early start, 4am. It’s going to be a tough day at work,’’ said Malek.

His electric bike and pedal boat business - Holy Cat - is a seven-day-a-week operation but if France wins on Monday, he admitted it could be a write-off.

No country has won successive Fifa World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, so Malek knows it would take a monumental effort for France to match them.

“I think they did good to reach this level with all the injured players we’ve had,’’ Malek said.

“We’ve had a great World Cup and it’s pretty normal to see France at this stage of the competition. We have a good chance, it’s 50-50.’’

Malek moved to Hawke’s Bay 11 years ago but has remained very true to his roots.

“It’s the perfect place to raise children first and, second, my [Canadian] mum has been living here for 30 years now. I wanted the kids to get some English culture or Anglo-Saxon culture.

“I’m also half-Canadian so I was also supporting Canada at the start of the World Cup, but I’m very French and very proud to be.’’

As was evidenced by his regular cries of ‘Allez Les Bleus’ whenever France took possession against Morocco and the singing and dancing that greeted Kolo Muani’s goal.