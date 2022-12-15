Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Messi eaters: Hawke’s Bay’s French football fans back their team, and their culinary prowess

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Arnaud Malek's Napier home became the base for passionate French football supporters as they watched France take on Morocco in the semi final of the World Cup held in Qatar. Video / Warren Buckland

Arnaud Malek's Napier home became the base for passionate French football supporters as they watched France take on Morocco in the semi final of the World Cup held in Qatar. Video / Warren Buckland

The football result might be in the balance, but France football fan Arnaud Malek says he and his countrymen have the culinary world cup in the bag.

France meet Argentina in Monday morning’s (NZ time)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today