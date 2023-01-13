Mermaid Ria makes her debut at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Mermaid Ria makes her debut at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

There may not have been too many trips to the beach these school holidays, but that didn’t stop a real live mermaid washing up at Taradale Library.

Mermaid Ria showed off her sparkling tail during a beach-themed reading session last week.

“I was wheeled out in full costume and had a beautiful throne to sit on,” Ria says.

She read a number of stories, including one of her all-time favourites, Celia and the Plastic Sea. Performing as a mermaid has enabled Ria to educate people about the ocean environment.

Mermaid Ria reads to an audience at Taradale Library during a beach-themed storytime.

“It’s great to get the kids to think about finding an alternative to using a plastic bottle or a bag. They generally love the upbeat sea-related stories. All the stories I read featured mermaids.”

The story didn’t end there, with Mermaid Ria leading interactive action songs, including the Baby Shark song.

“It was my first time singing that song all the way through. They absolutely loved it.”

Children’s librarian Kate Powiss says around 85 tamariki plus their grown-ups turned up for the beach-themed session.

“To have Mermaid Ria visit the library to deliver an engaging and fun storytime related really well with our theme. We all enjoyed seeing a mermaid in the Taradale Library. Taking photos and having a chat with Mermaid Ria afterwards was definitely exciting. Mermaid Ria even adopted a shell to take home to read to, just one of our many activities that we’ve got going on in Napier Libraries throughout the summer.”

Ria says she got on board the ‘adopt-a-shell’ scheme, naming hers Meshell.

“I have been reading to her every day and she will be going on a road trip with me soon. She will be the most well-versed and well-travelled shell in the country.”

Mermaid Ria reads to her adopted shell, Meshell

Ria’s mermaid antics aren’t limited to libraries, having made her first public splash into the sea nymph world at the National Aquarium of New Zealand during Easter weekend 2021. She has been performing and swimming as a mermaid for around three years, recently attending a mermaid instructor’s course in Northland.

“Mermaids need to learn how the tail moves and how to be comfortable in the water - how to be in a mono fin and be in the water with a buddy.”

Her aim is to teach others to be mermaids and to educate people about the environmental impacts of climate change on the ocean.

“Adults and children are very receptive to learning about the ocean. I feel able to communicate effectively as a mermaid.”

Ria says there isn’t so much demand for mermaids here, with only a small community in New Zealand.

“I feel a bit like Mermaid Mum in the community. People don’t realise mermaiding is even a thing. It can be a viable source of entertainment.”

Mermaid Ria has added a few events and photographic shoots to her repertoire, including an appearance on the beach at a child’s party, working at Elephant Hill at a FAWC event and in Rotorua at a Creatures of Atlantis cocktail party.

“People aren’t seeing this any more as just for the kids. It can add a really unique element to events. My family had already deemed me a mermaid before I got my first tail.”

To contact Mermaid Ria check her out on Facebook: Mermaid Ria, Instagram mermaid.ria or email themermaidria@gmail.com.