Napier Menzshed member David McKenzie (left) with city councillor Richard McGrath. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Visit to Napier Menzshed

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise with five visiting councillors.

During a visit to the Napier Menzshed are Ian Appleton, Mike Richardson and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Mayor Kirsten Wise using the router, watched by Ian Appleton during a visit to Menzshed.

Photos: Warren Buckland

by Brenda Vowden

"They were just humming — they loved it." Those were the comments from Napier Menzshed secretary Mike Richardson following last week's visit by Mayor Kirsten Wise and five city councillors.

Napier Menzshed's deputy manager, Doug Stewart, welcomed the Mayor and councillors before giving an outline of the history of the shed from its beginnings in 2014 to "the successful entity that it is today".

Councillors Greg Mawson, Ronda Chrystal, Nigel Simpson, Richard McGrath and Sally Crown all introduced themselves before Mayor Wise spoke, thanking shed members for their invitation.

"She also thanked us for what we do for the community. She hadn't realised the extent of what we've achieved and the range of skills members share," Mike says.

Mayor Wise also congratulated the group on their camaraderie and good humour.

"It is a safe, healthy place for men to meet, socialise, learn new skills and contribute to the Napier community."

The Mayor confirmed that she had ordered one of the recycling bin stands the Menzshed make.

"She requested a delux model, please."

Mike says there was a bit of good-humoured banter about a promised road sign, directing people to the Menzshed.

"Both councillors McGrath and Mayor Kirsten assured the members that a sign has been ticked off and was coming very soon."

He commented that he hoped the councillors' visit would become an annual event, before presenting the Mayor with a copy of his cartoon book, 'Menzshed Madness'. Visitors went on to tour the Latham St facility and check out many of the projects members had worked on, including turned pens, elaborately constructed model boats, ride-on toys and storage racks for the Council's recycling bins.

"We also talked about the big projects like the five giant chairs, the pirates' chest at Ahuriri and the chicken coop recently completed for Marewa school."

The Mayor turned her hand to routing a groove in a mahjong board.

"All were relieved that she completed that task with 10 of her fingers intact."

Russell Allerby, an avid wood turner, presented the mayor with a turned pen, made from crushed eggshell mixed with an epoxy resin and finished with gold-coloured fittings. He had named the pen Golden Egg.

Mike concluded the visit with an invitation to the mayor for next year's national conference which the Napier Menzshed is hosting.

"I asked her to pencil the date into her diary as I was expecting her to be a guest speaker — no pressure then. She assured everyone that she would be there."