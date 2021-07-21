Menz Shed among groups at Sustainable Living Event in Dannevirke

Dennis Wraight with an old wine barrel that has been turned into a wine rack. Photo / Leanne Warr

A woman brought in an old horse from a children's merry-go-round to the Dannevirke Menz Shed.

It had been in storage for some time because it had been broken and probably would have been thrown away as it was in a very sad state.

So she asked the men in the Menz Shed to give it a new lease on life, asking them to turn it into a rocking horse.

"She's going to put a mane on it and has got an old handbag she's going to make into a saddle," said chairman Dennis Wakely.

Menz Shed is one of many local organisations which will have their wares on display at the Sustainable Living Event in Ormondville this Saturday.

Menz Shed is a nationwide organisation which, according to the website: "brings men together in one community space to share their skills, have a laugh, and work on practical tasks" both individually and as a group.

Dannevirke secretary Ian Barnett said it was just as much of a social thing.

"And for men whose wives want to get rid of them," he jokes.

About eight to 10 men get together weekly to work on different projects, many of which involve refurbishing items.

For instance, wine barrels being made into wine racks.

Wakely said a resident had brought in several old scotch chests, one of which had been stored in a hay barn.

Some of the drawers had lost pieces, so one of the members made new ones.

"We revamped it and we're going to oil it up with some linseed oil and it will come up brilliantly."

Showing people how some things can be revamped and repurposed is one of the main objectives of the Sustainable Living event.

Ormondville resident Lizz Jenkins organised the event, which she said cost nothing for those attending.

The only thing it would cost stall holders was their time, she said.

The event, being held at the Ormondville Peace Memorial Hall on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, will include talking hubs where people can share and discuss topics such as health and wellness and waste minimisation.

Visitors on the day can also have a go at activities including knitting, soap-making and upcycling clothing.

Ormondville's heritage buildings - the railway station, Church of the Epiphany and the Masonic Lodge will also be open to the public.

The fire station will also be open.