Memorial plans for the Queen are starting to take shape in Napier and Hastings. Photo / Getty

The Hastings District Council is planning a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, expected to be two days after next week's memorial public holiday.

A spokesperson says the council is partnering with the Anglican Parish of Greater Hastings to hold an hour-long service at St Matthew's Church, Hastings on September 28, starting at 1.30pm.

Plans are still being made but it is intended the service will be followed by a procession to the clock tower in the Hastings mall where people can lay flowers and sign a condolence book.

A one-hour civic service of commemoration and thanksgiving will be held at Waiapu Cathedral, Napier on Monday, September 26, starting at 4pm.

It will be led by the Cathedral's Dean, the Very Reverend Di Woods, and attended by the Mayor of Napier Kirsten Wise, Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr, the Bishop of Waiapu, and representatives of local and regional councils, community groups and regional organisations.