David Thompson is the owner of Gourmeats in Havelock North. His security cameras captured the crime on video. Photo / Warren Buckland

18 May, 2023

A “brazen’' theft in Havelock North has left an employee out of pocket and a business owner disillusioned.

An unidentified male entered the rear door of Gourmeats, in Donnelly St on Monday morning, taking a wallet.

It’s understood bank cards from the wallet were then used to make multiple purchases at chain stores in Hastings.

Gourmeats owner David Thompson captured the event on video, which he posted to Facebook on Thursday.

“I just want people to know there are opportunist thieves out there,’’ Thompson told Hawke’s Bay Today.

This wasn’t the first theft Thompson’s security cameras have captured. Hoses and a mop have also been taken from the premises, but he says he hasn’t had the patience or motivation to report such minor matters to police.

“I mean, it’s not a big deal but it’s still an $80 hosepipe you’ve got to fork out for,’’ he said.

The latest incident was more serious and happened at 8.10am, while staff were chopping meat just metres away.

Security camera footage showed the man enter the rear of the premises and take a wallet from where it had been stowed. He then hid in the staff toilet until deciding staff in the chopping area had not seen him and left the building.

“It’s just so brazen,’’ Thompson said.

A wallet was taken while butchers worked at Gourmeats on Donnelly St, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gourmeats butcher Andy Glover hadn’t realised his wallet was missing until alerts of purchases started coming through on his phone.

It was the loss of mementoes in the wallet that upset him most.

“There’s no point getting angry, that’s not going to get us anywhere,” Glover said.

“There’s a lot more people out there who’ve got it worse than me. In the bigger picture, this is what it is.’’

But it concerns Thompson greatly, in the sense that he’s heard anecdotal reports from other Donnelly St business owners about petty, nuisance crimes such as this.

“The businesses are getting frustrated,’’ he said.

Police staff visited Gourmeats on Thursday and have been approached by Hawke’s Bay Today for comment.