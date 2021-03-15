Megan Banks - The Hits: I climbed 'a mountain' one step at a time

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green.

OPINION

Eight thousand 800 metres in seven weeks?? Move over Sir Ed, I've just knocked off 8800 metres in five weeks!

Conditions on the grandstand steps at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings for my Mt Everest challenge were arduous most of the time.

Sunshine, views, more sunshine and more beautiful views. It was tough. But, I like any good Kiwi kid of the 90s shoved another Weet-Bix in my gob and pushed on.

For those that don't know, I signed up to do 400 climbs of the grandstand steps in seven weeks. That equated to 8800 metres, the approximate height of Mt Everest, and seven weeks was the time it took Sir Ed to achieve this amazing feat. We were raising money for a school in Nepal so it was all for a great cause. And finally this week I completed the climbs.

I'm not going to lie, there were many climbs that were tough. Heart rate through the roof, altitude sickness kicking in, in the form of wanting to vomit near the top. More sweat lost than an antiperspirant ad. However through it all, there was my faithful friend, 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack urging me on as I heaved myself up step by hideous step.

My other faithful friend Ange was there at the start but she lacked the integrity and guts it took to commit and so fell off the wagon about three quarters of the way through. I was her inspiration though, (I'm putting words in her mouth here) and to her credit she climbed back on those steps and will finish this week too.

The hardest part though was unlike Sir Ed, I didn't have the amazing Sherpa Tenzing there with me every step of the way.

My co-host Adam initially said he would help but then like most things Adam says he'll do, he doesn't actually do and so I had to carry my own water bottle and hand bag!

And I also didn't have a flag to pitch at the top of the grandstand. I could've taken my sweaty T-shirt off and swung that around my head in celebration, but it was stuck to me.

So this historical event went almost unmentioned had it not been for this column. Mark these important dates people, May 29, 1953, and the day 'Banksy knocked the bastard off', March 16, 2021. I'm hoping that will get me on the next series 8 banknotes!

- Megan Banks