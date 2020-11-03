McAnulty's new role a boost for Tararua

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty is the new Chief Government Whip.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty sees his role of Chief Government Whip as being of benefit to Tararua District.

He was elected to the position at a meeting of the Labour Party caucus at Parliament on Monday.

"I am delighted to be nominated for the role of Chief Government Whip by the Prime Minister this morning, with the unanimous support of the Labour Party caucus," McAnulty said.

"This is the role I wanted, and asked for, so I am delighted to have the faith of the Government to perform this role."

McAnulty said it was a huge honour.

"It gives me the opportunity to build on my experience as Junior Government Whip over the last term of Government.

"Through that role I have been able to help deliver significant amounts of investment in the Tararua District over the last three years and I look forward to building on that over this term".

McAnulty will lead a team of three additional Whips, with responsibility for ensuring the progress of Government legislation through Parliament, administering leave, professional development of staff and caucus, pastoral care and discipline.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Junior Whip and am excited to receive the promotion to Chief Government Whip.

"Whips have direct access to those that make decisions and I am looking forward to leverage this role to benefit the Tararua District."