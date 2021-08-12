Mayors Taskforce for Jobs scheme helping young people into jobs

Aaron Davis felt encouraged to get his apprenticeship through the support from the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

Aaron Davis felt encouraged to get his apprenticeship through the support from the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

Aaron Davis wanted to do an apprenticeship, so when he was approached by Glyn Castles, owner of G Squared Builders, he took up the opportunity.

It's a job he clearly loves.

"You don't want to be doing a trade that you don't like for the rest of your life," the 17-year-old said.

Davis had been working for another builder through the Gateway programme run through Dannevirke High School.

He signed on for a trial at G Squared and now thanks to the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, he has been able to sign up for the Apprenticeship Boost.

The boost enabled him to get equipment he needed for his job, including tools and safety gear, without the cost coming out of his pocket.

Janine Castles said the taskforce provided a lot of support.

She said she was approached by Fontayne Chase, the scheme's co-ordinator, asking if G Squared had any school leavers who would fit the criteria.

"They put us in contact with the Apprenticeship Boost scheme through MSD. They liaised with us.

"It's a massive help to us."

She said the scheme also enabled them to take on not just one apprentice at a time but two or three if necessary.

They had another apprentice who didn't fit the criteria for the taskforce, but they were still able to get help with applying for the Apprenticeship Boost, Castles said.

"Even though he didn't get the stuff because he wasn't a school leaver, he still got a chance to study for an apprenticeship."

G Squared has taken on high school students through the Gateway programme, but weren't able to do it this year.

Castles said many of those who come to them via the programme also end up staying.

That was why the opportunities offered through the taskforce were so valuable.

"It's the progression of the Gateway, and the mayors taskforce, along with their support for the apprenticeship scheme, it kind of goes together," Castles said.

The company has its workers start off with a three-month trial.

"It's for both parties," Castles said.

"Aaron might have come along and absolutely hated it and then he can't get out of it.

"You're still young and you should have an option.

"It should be not hard to leave without offending anyone or decide you want to travel for a couple of years and then come back and do it."

Castles said the tools were given after the three-month trial.

"There has to be a commitment both sides for that apprenticeship.

"We understand that life and stuff does happen, but you need to really want to do it because it is a bit of work, paperwork and things."

There was also a lot of time spent in training.

"We like teaching these young guys, but in return they kind of need to stay."

Tararau mayor Tracey Collis said in the past year the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs had enabled 38 fulltime placements, 34 part-time and nine apprenticeships in the Tararua.

She said she was thrilled the council's contract had been renewed for another 12 months.

The success of the taskforce had been highlighted at the Local Government Conference last month.

A Memorandum of Understanding had been signed to work in partnership with central government to get young people into local jobs.

"All 67 mayors are committed to focusing on working on the opportunities and challenges for young people entering the workforce with driver licensing, education, health and the importance of mentoring being at the forefront."

Any employers who may be able to offer opportunities, or anyone seeking employment can contact Fontayne Chase on 027 449 1797 or through mtfj@tararuadc.govt.nz.