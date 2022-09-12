One of the 80km/h signs erected along SH5 earlier this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of the 80km/h signs erected along SH5 earlier this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's four mayors say large stretches of state highways in the region are at risk of being dropped to 80km/h, if the Government does not reconsider its speed reduction guidelines.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency told Hawke's Bay Today it has plans to review speed limits along large sections of State Highway 2 and SH50, which stretch right across Hawke's Bay.

That includes almost 200km of SH2 between Napier and Gisborne, about 70km of SH2 between Hastings and Norsewood, and about 80km of SH50 between Napier and Takapau.

However, the government agency says it has no reviews planned for other state highways in the region, including the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

A large stretch of SH5 between Napier and Taupō was dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h in February by Waka Kotahi for safety reasons.

That move received plenty of backlash, largely due to the speed limit being dropped instead of any significant upgrades being made to the highway.

The region's four mayors are warning more speed limit changes could be on their way by Waka Kotahi. Pictured are Alex Walker, Sandra Hazlehurst, Craig Little, and Kirsten Wise. Photo / NZME

Mayors Kirsten Wise (Napier), Sandra Hazlehurst (Hastings), Craig Little (Wairoa), and Alex Walker (CHB) have now issued a joint statement warning of more possible speed reductions.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rick Barker and regional transport committee chairman Martin Williams have also signed that statement, which has been sent to ministers and is calling for changes to Waka Kotahi's speed reduction guidelines.

"What is of most concern to us now is the release by Waka Kotahi of a new speed management guideline in July of this year, under the Road to Zero umbrella," the joint statement read.

"This appears to make mandatory that all roads with the potential for head-on collisions be reduced to 70km/h, or a maximum of 80km/h for any 'inter-regional connectors', if there is no median divider.

"There is every chance that all state highways between Woodville and Wairoa - 260km of roading - and all of State Highway 5 from Napier to Taupō will be cut to 80km/h and possibly from as soon as the end of next year."

The statement claimed there was a wider issue of under-investment by Waka Kotahi in regional state highways.

"An 80km/h limit on the critical transport corridors in non-urban regions... puts them at a distinct economic and competitive disadvantage," the statement read.

A dropout along State Highway 5 between Tarawera and Te Haroto earlier this year. The highway has been prone to slips. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Safe, well-maintained state highways are essential for moving products domestically between regions, and for rural-based exporters who need efficient connections to global trade gateways."

Waka Kotahi central North Island regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said it was incorrect that all state highways in the region would be reduced with speed limits.

She said the review of SH2 and SH50 was presented to the Hawke's Bay Regional Transport Committee (RTC) last Friday, which included the mayors.

That presentation mainly showed that the two highways would be assessed to see if speed changes should be made during the 2024 to 2027 period.

She said other projects were under way in the region to upgrade the state highways.

That includes new slow vehicle bays on SH2 and an upgrade to that highway near Pukehou, with a new passing lane and improvements, among a list of reseal and other improvement works.

Hankin said a "SH5 Programme Business Case" was also being worked on "to set out a long-term vision for SH5".

State highways around Hawke's Bay include SH2, SH5, SH50, SH51, and SH38.

Parts of state highway 51 between Napier and Hastings also underwent speed reductions last year.