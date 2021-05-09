May movie entertainment at Pahiatua's Regent theatre

In the romantic drama Finding You an American college student studying in Ireland falls for a young Irish movie star.

Screening finally this Wednesday at the Regent Pahiatua, the gripping British spy-thriller The Courier tells the true story of an English businessman who was unwittingly caught up in the Cuban Missile Crisis of the 1960s.

Continuing its season at the Regent is award-winning New Zealand director Florian Habicht's celebrated documentary James & Isey.

Set in Kawakawa in Northland, we meet genuine New Zealand treasures James and Isey Cross as they invite us into their lives in the week leading up to Isey's 100th birthday.

James has devoted the last 20 years of his life to looking after his mum. He is a tohunga and brings the Māori spirit world on board to get his beloved mum over 100 years. James & Isey is a joyous, uniquely Kiwi celebration of life and aroha like no other.

A young girl teams up with a teenage fugitive as they search for a moon rock she believes will cure her illness.

In the multi-award-winning Australian drama Moon Rock For Monday, Monday is a 9-year old Sydney girl living in isolation with a life-threatening virus.

Her imagination is captured by a moon rock which she believes will heal her and wants to travel to the middle of Australia to find it. After an unlikely encounter, she befriends a teenage boy on the run from the police and they decide to go road-tripping together to the Northern Territory to find the moon rock.

With award-winning acting and a gripping finale, Moon Rock For Monday is ultimately a heart-warming journey of friendship. It opens at the Regent this Thursday, May 13.

Filmed in the Canadian Rockies, the drama Land tells the story of Edee, who in the aftermath of a devastating event in her life, finds she is unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to an isolated cabin in the Rocky Mountains.

Surviving extreme hardship, a near-death experience, and a surprise friendship, she must now find a way to become comfortable living again. Directed by and starring Golden Globe winner Robin Wright (House of Cards, Wonder Woman, Message in a Bottle) Land opens at the Regent next week on May 20.

In the romantic drama Finding You, a talented young violinist, Finley, meets Beckett, a famous movie star, while studying abroad in a small east coast village in Ireland.

An unexpected romance emerges as the heart-throb Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening, and she emboldens him to take charge of his future … until the pressures of his stardom get in the way. Finding You opens at the Regent on Thursday, May 27.

For more information visit: www.regentupstairs.co.nz