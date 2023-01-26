Voyager 2022 media awards
Matching tattoos mark cancer journey for Flaxmere teen and mum

3 mins to read
Jordez Walford, 17, and her mum Anthea Walford with matching Child Cancer Foundation tattoos. Photo / Paul Taylor

For most people, a tattoo on Jordez Walford’s left wrist is the only clue she lives with a brain tumour and is a cancer survivor.

The Flaxmere teenager does all she can to live like

