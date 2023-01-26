Matching tattoos mark cancer journey for Flaxmere teen and mum

Jordez Walford, 17, and her mum Anthea Walford with matching Child Cancer Foundation tattoos. Photo / Paul Taylor

For most people, a tattoo on Jordez Walford’s left wrist is the only clue she lives with a brain tumour and is a cancer survivor.

The Flaxmere teenager does all she can to live like any regular teenager - staying on top of her studies and keeping up with her peers.

“It has not been easy. I think the hardest part was to try and be normal,” she said.

“It is a whole different life going between hospital and school.”

Jordez, 17, was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a baby and has grown up around hospital trips, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and even the loss of sight in one eye.

She is still living with her brain tumour, which is too risky for surgeons to remove.

The mother and daughter have the same tattoo. Photo / Paul Taylor

Last year, to mark her cancer journey and also to show her appreciation to the Child Cancer Foundation which has journeyed alongside her, the Flaxmere College student got a tattoo of the foundation’s logo on her wrist.

It is the same tattoo her mother Anthea Walford has worn on her wrist since Jordez was little.

“A the start I wanted [the tattoo] because Mum had one and I thought it would look cool,” Jordez said.

“But as I grew up the foundation was always there for me, and it is just my way of always having them with me ... and also to show my appreciation.”

Jordez - who is entering her final year at Flaxmere College - worked shifts at The Warehouse to save enough money to get her tattoo.

Jordez’s brain tumour is located on her optic nerve and the focus has been keeping it stable and preventing it from growing.

Jordez and her mum Anthea. Photo / Paul Taylor

Her mum, Anthea, explained brain tumours can begin to die off when children reach their 20s.

“They have no medical answer [for why that is] but tumours do seem to die off when they reach their 20s,” she said.

“Our goal is to keep it stable until then and fingers crossed it dies off.”

She said her daughter had responded remarkably well to treatments over the years to keep it stable, and had not suffered too many side effects.

Anthea said she was extremely proud of her daughter.

“She shows me strength and resilience and patience. We support each other.”

Anthea said the Child Cancer Foundation had been a huge help for her and her family throughout Jordez’s life.

She gave special thanks to Shannyn Hansen, who has been Jordez’s support worker from the foundation throughout her life.

Jordez is the only person in her family to have battled cancer. She plans to head to university after high school to pursue physiotherapy or nursing.

