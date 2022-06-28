Dr Mohan Gaddipati and three-year-old Olivia Gaddipati, of Waipawa, took in the Te Hikoi Whetū Matariki - Parade of the Stars in Hastings last week.

Hawke's Bay has been treated to a feast of Matariki events, and this week the spotlight has shone on Central Hawke's Bay, with the celebrations starting atop Pukekaihau Pa before dawn on Monday.

Russell Park in Waipukurau then took up the baton, hosting CHB schools in a hotly contested ki-o-rahi tournament, then on Wednesday the action shifted to the Waipukurau War Memorial Hall with a showcase of local artists.

Thursday morning was the moment for the Nga Ara Tipuna project to shine, with a visit from Minister for Economic and Regional Development, Small Business, Forestry, and Tourism, Stuart Nash, to be welcomed to the completed project and take the walk to the top of Pukekaihau Pa.

The week will end with a bang - the Matariki Celebration at Russell Park, a free event featuring on-stage entertainment, food and drink, stalls and music ... all finishing with a bang - a fireworks display that can be seen and heard for many kilometres.

The Matariki Celebration at Russell Park Waipukurau begins at 5pm, with fireworks at 8.30pm.

Pet owners are recommended to keep pets inside in anticipation of the fireworks display.

Horse owners who have concerns can contact Kirsty Lawrence via the Waipukurau Jockey Club Facebook page, for alternative accommodation at the Waipukurau Racecourse.