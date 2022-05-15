The upcoming year is packed with fun, family, and friendly events, to help bring people back into the Hastings CBD. Photo / Supplied

Bring back the buzz!

Starting from June and running till February next year, the Hastings District Council will initiate its Covid recovery plan.

To bring the "buzz" back to the city, the council and the Hastings City Business Association (HCBA) have planned numerous events, art installations and activities.

Last week, Hastings district councillors approved the action plan in a full council meeting.

In the meeting, Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it had been a tough time for the inner city business community due to Covid, and it was time to get people back into the city centre.

"With the help of our partners who will be working to deliver these events, we want to rebuild and get back to where we were two years ago," she said.

As part of the initiative, big plans for an upcoming Matariki Festival to celebrate the newest public holiday are under way.

Other events to look forward to are an extended Blossom Festival, Taste Hastings Festival, and additions to traditional Christmas events.

Locals can also look forward to a new sting of art installations known as The Apple Project, where art installations of apples will be placed in public spaces around the district.

And once we get to the warmer months, activities such as a bombing competition in the Havelock North Village Pool to launch the summer swimming season.

"This will be a fabulous few months to bring people into town and get them really excited about all the amazing stuff happening in Hastings," Hazlehurst said.

The action plan does not include the many events planned for reopening the Municipal Building in August this year.

And the plan proposal came at an estimated unbudgeted cost of $340,000, which would be secured from existing budget surpluses or redistribution with no rating impact.

The HDC has chosen the partnership approach and applied for funding, with particular efforts to secure external funding or sponsorships, explained the mayor.

While we are taking the lead in developing this plan, our partners will deliver it with our support and assist with sourcing funding to reduce the costs to the council, Hazlehurst said.

The council wrote to the businesses operating in the city centre to thank them for all their hard work and commitment to Hastings.

"We are proud of our passionate and truly unique CBD community of exceptional people, who continue to invest in and improve our city; and with their support, we will continue to make our CBD even greater."