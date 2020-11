Some of the volunteer mask makers at Help 'n Hand, Pahiatua.

Bush Supergrans made free Covid-19 masks recently, and over a week they made 329 masks at Help 'n Hand in Pahiatua.

These are being distributed through the community. Some were made by those calling in and sitting alongside to learn how to make them - they learnt a skill.

Each person was given a "Trace Your Day" Covid-19 booklet, which is free to the community and is helpful for those without smartphones. They can be picked up at Help 'n Hand at 42 Main St, Pahiatua.