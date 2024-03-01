Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mark McCutcheon murder in Ongaonga: Hulio Ataria released on parole after 15 years

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Local farm contractor Mark McCutcheon was murdered by mob prospect Hulio Ataria outside the Sandford Arms Tavern in Central Hawke's Bay in 2009.

Local farm contractor Mark McCutcheon was murdered by mob prospect Hulio Ataria outside the Sandford Arms Tavern in Central Hawke's Bay in 2009.

A Central Hawke’s Bay killer is to be released from prison 15 years after he fatally stabbed a local farming contractor outside a busy country pub in Ongaonga.

The scene of the high-profile

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today