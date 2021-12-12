Marine Parade, Napier has rāhui in place following death of young child

Tragedy unfolded on Marine Parade on Friday, when a young child could not be saved in spite of efforts from emergency services and a member of the public. Photo / Paul Taylor

A rāhui is in place in the sea off Marine Parade following the tragic death of a young child on late Friday afternoon.

The rāhui area extends for 500 metres on either side of the National Aquarium of NZ, Marine Parade and will end on Tuesday.

It encompasses no taking of kaimoana, and fishing or swimming.

The tragedy occurred about 3.30pm on Friday, when emergency services received of a report a child in difficulty in the sea off Marine Parade, Napier South.

Despite the efforts of four police officers and a member of the public who went into the water, the child tragically died.

The member of the public was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police are currently providing support to the child's family.

"No one expects a visit to the beach to end this way," said Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park.

"This is a devastating outcome for this family and our thoughts and aroha are with them.

"I also want to acknowledge the police staff and member of the public who went into the water to rescue the child.

"This is not the outcome they had wanted and we will ensure they are also provided with support."

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death of a young child on Friday at Marine Pde. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police will make inquiries in relation to the child's death on behalf of the coroner to understand what occurred.

Pacific Surf Lifesaving Club's Harry Machiela said the rāhui meant the area was also closed off to swimming as a sign of cultural respect.

"Strictly speaking it does not extend as far as to our club but we choose to respect it even down to where we are and have closed our beach for these days," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family."

He wanted to remind everyone in Napier that if they wanted to swim on Marine Parade to swim in front of the clubhouse when lifeguards were on patrol, and listen to their guidance.

He said the club had started weekend patrols, and from the December 20, they would be patrolling on weekdays as well.

"Plenty of locals do swim on Marine Parade and always have done, and on a fine day with calm seas there is very little issue with them doing so.

"As many local people know, it is a beach than can be incredibly dangerous on a bad day, the extremely steep drop off and dumping waves making it incredibly difficult to get back to shore.

"We also have the issue of people being knocked off their feet by large waves and being swept out when they are not even swimming."

He said although the club did send out "roving patrols" during their shifts, on bicycle, ATV, and recently electric scooter as well, the club was "too small" a club to be able to patrol the full extent of Marine Parade.

He said for those unaccustomed to swimming on the parade the beaches around the Hardinge Rd area were far safer.

"If you are in any doubt about swimming conditions, then generally swimming at sandy bay next to the port is a much better alternative, especially for children.

"I will be meeting with the mayor this week regarding signage on Marine Parade, which we feel is inadequate, as well as other subjects regarding the safety of Marine Parade."