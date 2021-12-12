Voyager 2021 media awards
Marine Parade, Napier has rāhui in place following death of young child

Tragedy unfolded on Marine Parade on Friday, when a young child could not be saved in spite of efforts from emergency services and a member of the public. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Sahiban Hyde

A rāhui is in place in the sea off Marine Parade following the tragic death of a young child on late Friday afternoon.

The rāhui area extends for 500 metres on either side of the

