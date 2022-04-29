Marewa Kindergarten tamariki share photos after capturing a range of images with their own cameras.

Marewa Kindergarten tamariki share photos after capturing a range of images with their own cameras.

An exhibition showcasing 33 images taken by tamariki from Marewa Kindergarten are on display at the Through the Eyes of a Child exhibition at Creative Arts Napier (CAN).

Each image has been taken by the kindergarten's inquisitive children as they go about their daily learning activities, says Marewa Kindergarten teacher Anne-Marie Perry-Smith.

"The exhibition came about after seeing the beautiful images kindergarten children had captured. Some of them were showing an interest in using our staff camera so we decided to get one that the children could have access to at all times," Anne-Marie says.

Images were uploaded to the kindergarten's digital frame each Friday.

"By printing some of the most impactful images for display on our kindergarten wall, we had a real lightbulb moment as we realised that some of the pictures were in fact, striking pieces of imagery and told a real story about what that child was seeing and feeling on that day. And so, the idea for this exhibition was born."

Napier Kindergarten Association oversees the management of 16 kindergartens in Napier, Wairoa and Te Awanga, delivering early childhood education to 2 to 5-year-olds. As a not-for-profit organisation, all financial resources are used to benefit the kindergartens and children, ensuring high quality early childhood education at the lowest possible cost to parents and caregivers.

The exhibition features photography including a butterfly resting on a tiny hand, an eye peeping through a hole and a Lego man abandoned on the carpet.

Each image captures how the children are seeing the world at a given moment in time, something Anne-Marie describes as being a hugely important part of children's communication at such an early age.

"We're so proud of what this exhibition represents. What we are seeing through the photography is a unique insight into what they value in their world, what's important to them within their day and what they are choosing to focus on.

"The photography shows us many details that as adults, we often overlook."

The exhibition, which is an important fundraising event for the kindergarten, runs at CAN, Byron St, Napier until Thursday, May 12, with all images for sale. It has been sponsored by supportive local businesses including A1 Homes, Alexander Construction, Beach Paws Dog Grooming, Craggy Range, Duncan Brown Photography, EasyPrint and PanPac.

For more information, please visit https://www.thecan.co.nz/can-listings/through-the-eyes-of-a-child/