Marching teams strut their stuff at Dannevirke Christmas parade

They assembled in the Dannevirke Sports Stadium at 1pm.

They came from all over the southern North Island to march in Dannevirke - leisure marchers that is – continuing a tradition which has run for several years.

Seventeen teams from Manawatū, Masterton, Whanganui, Levin, Wellington, Feilding, Marton and Palmerston North, all gaily dressed in bright uniforms and white boots, came to enjoy our parade and weather before joining together to perform in front of each other and Dannevirke's mayor and deputy mayor.

Ruahine Ramblerz led the marchers from other centres in the Dannevirke Christmas Parade.

Dannevirke is probably the only centre anywhere to have these teams of marchers in the Christmas Parade and the ladies really look forward to it, especially now there is no return up High St. Many are elderly.

Marching centres take it in turn to host just such an event and part of the attraction of marching is the travel away to other towns and even to national meets. It's all non-competitive so other than reputation nothing is at stake but the personal satisfaction of knowing you did your best.

Ruahine Ramblerz were on the top of their game, the additions to their routine demonstrating precision which had the other teams clapping. If you want to be part of it the group is looking to add recruits early next year. Ask Fiona Carson, the latest recruit. She is loving it.

Contact Elaine Lawson for details on 021 061 0224.