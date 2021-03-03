March movie entertainment at the Regent Pahiatua

Briar Grace-Smith, Tanea Heke and Rachel House star in the NZ drama Cousins.

Pic: BTG080321MOV2 Caption: Briar Grace-Smith, Tanea Heke and Rachel House star in the NZ drama Cousins.

Pic: BTG080321MOV4 Caption: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci face up to the realities of dementia in the drama Supernova.

Opening this coming Saturday at the Regent Pahiatua is the moving and critically acclaimed drama Supernova.

Sam (Oscar winner Colin Firth) and Tusker (Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci), partners of 20 years, are travelling across England to the picturesque Lake District in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past.

Following a life-changing diagnosis of dementia for Tusker, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Supernova opens on Saturday, March 13.

Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan in a scene form the 1921 silent movie The Kid.

On Sunday, March 14 at 3pm a special event will be held at the Regent celebrating 100 years since Charlie Chaplin's first full-length silent movie, The Kid.

A digitally re-mastered copy will be screened with live piano and percussion accompaniment. Charlie Chaplin stars as the lovable little tramp with a walking cane and boots too big for him and child actor Jackie Coogan plays the "kid" in this comedy with a smile – and perhaps a tear.

Pioneering Māori filmmaker Merata Mita's dream of turning Patricia Grace's best-selling novel Cousins into a movie ended with her death in 2010. Now, the project has been taken on by director Ainsley Gardiner and writer/director Briar Grace-Smith.

The new Kiwi movie Cousins follows the lives of three cousins. Orphaned Mata believes she has no whānau and lives out her lonely childhood in fear and bewilderment.

Back home on the land, educated Makareta flees an arranged marriage to study law and begin the search for her missing cousin. She leaves behind cheeky yet dutiful Missy who takes on her role of kaitiaki (guardian) of the land.

As the years pass, loss of the family land seems imminent and the women's promise to bring their stolen cousin home seems more unlikely than ever, until a chance encounter changes everything. Starring Rachel House, Briar Grace-Smith and Tanea Heke, Cousins opens at the Regent on Thursday, March 18 at 2pm.

The band Fleetwood Mac have been rock music's greatest soap opera for over five decades. Now, in the new music documentary Mick Fleetwood & Friends, Mick Fleetwood, drummer, co-founder and leader of the band, has assembled a stellar cast of musicians in a unique concert event to celebrate the music that established Fleetwood Mac as one of the biggest bands in the world – the music of Peter Green.

With a line-up featuring Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer and Steven Tyler, this once-in-a-lifetime concert event captured live at The London Palladium just before Covid lockdown is an absolute must-see for all pop-rock music fans. It will screen at the Regent for a limited season starting on Friday, March 26.

For more information visit: www.regentupstairs.co.nz.