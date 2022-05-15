Pink ladies cross the line in the 10km walk in support of cancer patient Di Snee.

Pink ladies cross the line in the 10km walk in support of cancer patient Di Snee.

The runners and walkers might have shivered a little in brusque temperatures before races got underway, but it was a great day for breaking records in ideal running conditions.

Just over 5000 people entered the multiple events in the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon on Saturday.

Records were broken by the elite athletes and smiles were cracked as many participants reflected on their finishing achievements.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there.

Athletes bustle away from the start in cool conditions on Saturday.

Lawrence Young crosses the Half Marathon finish line.

Cynthia Sutcliffe and Janelle Anselmi Notman warming up before the start of the marathon.

Rotorua's Michael Voss broke the course record in his first outing - finishing in 2:24:02

Rory Symon contemplates his success in completing the 10km event.

Go Belinda! That's Belinda Crichton and William White finishing the 10km walk.