Maraekakaho Rd closed after serious crash

One person was trapped and seriously injured following a serious crash in Hastings on Friday morning which blocked Maraekakaho Rd. Photo / NZME

A serious crash in Hastings on Friday morning has blocked Maraekakaho Rd.

A police spokesperson said police attended the incident in which a single vehicle is reported to have hit a fence on Maraekakaho Rd at 5.42am.

The police spokesperson said one person had serious injuries and had been transported to hospital.

The police spokesperson said the road was still blocked as of 8.20am and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one person was trapped following the crash.

