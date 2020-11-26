Māori divided over Hawke's Bay Regional Council decision on Māori wards

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council narrowly decided to have the public decided on the future of Māori seats at the 2022 election. Photo / File

A regional council decision to have the public decide on the question of Māori seats has created a "deep chasm" within the Māori community, with the council calling for respectful debate.

In the days following the decision to have the public vote on the matter at the 2022 local government election, the council has faced harsh criticism from some, with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana labelling it "[one of] the last bastions of white supremacy".

The strong criticism prompted the Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham to call for the community to work together, adding "strong rhetoric" was not helpful.

Tomoana said he was left "picking up the pieces" following the meeting, and many Māori were both hurt and angry.

It's a conversation that's been on the table for more than 30 years and Māori were ready to risk a poll result overturning the council's decision, he said.

"The thought that it has been introduced in a hurry is false."

It comes at a time when three other councils in Northland, Taupō and Gisborne recently voted to introduce Māori wards at the next election, pending possible polls being brought forward by members of the public.

Already, a campaign has been launched by hundreds of Northlanders opposed to Māori wards who have signed up to an opposition polling demand campaign.

Tomoana said the decision had damaged the relationship with the Hawke's Bay council.

"It's a whole council issue. It's going to take a lot of good strong brokering to bring it back together."

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the decision had damaged the relationship with the council. Photo / File

He acknowledged that not all Māori shared the same views.

"Māori have a right to their opinions. We are allowed to have them. We don't have to sing from the same songsheet."

Ngati Paarau spokesman Mat Mullany agreed the meeting had created a "deep chasm" within the community but said it was important to move forward together.

"I had hoped that the voices of Māori would be united on an issue as important as this one.

"Unfortunately as a result of the vote, Māori were split: one side advocating for accelerated progressive reform without robust community consultation and perhaps risking alienating the wider constituency.

"The other advocating not in opposition but for time to bridge understanding and build a greater consensus so that we can move forward stronger, together."

He credited Cr Hinewai Ormsby for her efforts to "progress this stronger, together approach".

He acknowledged the feelings of those on the other side who felt "disillusioned and even abandoned", but said there shouldn't be a conflict in progressing Māori interests and those of the wider community.

"By encouraging robust and respectful consultation, [this] creates space for greater understanding between members of differing perspectives, building a strong foundation that safeguards Māori long-term interests."

HBRC chairman Rex Graham said some of the "strong rhetoric" being used was not helpful. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay regional chairman Rex Graham also called for people to work together and engage in "respectful debate" on the issue.

He expressed dismay at some of the comments and the obvious level of deep hurt being felt.

"I'm personally very disappointed. I understand Māori are also incredibly disappointed and hurt.

"It wasn't the outcome that many of us wanted or expected but we all need to take a deep breath, calm down and stop abusing each other. It's not going to help us develop a way forward and sort this out."

He stood by his beliefs that the meeting had not been rushed, and it was now time to "sit down and work out how to go together".

"The future can only be built on a positive view of future partnership, generosity and goodwill to one another.



"HBRC is committed to continuing dialogue and working with tangata whenua to solve the issues of representation and go forward together for the benefit of our entire community."

Cr Will Foley said he hadn't personally had any negative feedback but it was unfortunate there had been a lot of negativity towards council.

"I felt very uneasy about the speed and rush of the process. We've given ourselves and the community time to discuss. I think it will be healthier [to be more informed."

He said the extra time would provide a chance for non-Māori to learn more about the Treaty of Waitangi.

There would also be more time to consult Māori who had not had a say.