Manslaughter charge over Havelock North fatal crash

A man has been charged with manslaughter six months on from a fatal crash in Havelock North.
The crash happened along St Georges Rd on the afternoon of July 4 last year.
One man died at the scene while three other people were injured.
“Hawke’s Bay Police have today arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter,” a police statement read, issued on Thursday evening.
The 42-year-old man charged over the crash has appeared in Hastings District Court for his first appearance.
The crash happened on a bend between Havelock Rd and Te Aute Rd.