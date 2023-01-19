Manslaughter charge over Havelock North fatal crash

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal crash on July 4 last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal crash on July 4 last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man has been charged with manslaughter six months on from a fatal crash in Havelock North.

The crash happened along St Georges Rd on the afternoon of July 4 last year.

One man died at the scene while three other people were injured.

“Hawke’s Bay Police have today arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter,” a police statement read, issued on Thursday evening.

The 42-year-old man charged over the crash has appeared in Hastings District Court for his first appearance.

The crash happened on a bend between Havelock Rd and Te Aute Rd.



