Police are seeking witnesses or information on a vehicle described as a white SUV following an aggravated robbery in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man with a firearm entered a Heretaunga St store yesterday demanding goods.

Police said the man left the Hastings store without anything of value and they are "following strong lines of inquiry".

They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the 5pm aggravated robbery or has information about the vehicle the offender left in, which is described as a white SUV.