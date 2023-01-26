Manawatū/Tararua: More than 1000 walkers treated to amazing view

Walkers pause to take in the shear scale of one of the deepest cuts of the project, At some 50m deep Cut Twelve represents a sizeable volume of the more than 6 million cubic metres of soil to be moved on the project.

More than 1000 walkers recently got the rare chance to get really up close and personal with one of the country’s latest major highway projects, as they walked Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū/Tararua, the soon-to-be replacement for the closed stretch of SH2 that formerly comprised the Manawatū Gorge and its approaches.

The walk was a community fundraising event organised in a collaborative effort by Woodville Lions and Woodville School; being the latest of three staged to date with the support of Waka Kotahi staff and members of their contractor colleagues’ teams.

Bussed from Bolton’s farm at the eastern end of the new highway, participants joined Te Ahua Turanga: Manawatū/Tararua at its Ashhurst end, on the worksite of the project’s two major constructions, Parahaki Bridge over the Manawatū River and Palmerston North - Napier Railway line, and its 300m EcoViaduct spanning an ecologically significant wetland.

Walkers were surprised to find their experience sprung a bonus extra; a chance to get up close and personal with the awesome work going on at the new bridge construction site at the Ashhurst end of the walk. All About Scaffolding supplied the purpose-built pedestrian overbridge to enable walkers to cross over the working railway line.

From this point, the next 5km tested everyone’s endurance as walkers traversed the 1:10 grade up to the summit near the Cook Rd work site. Throughout their journey walkers were treated to information and insights covering the geological, physical, or engineering significance of where they stood by team members of Waka Kotahi, and other partnership contractors.

Without exception, these informal interactions were received by an enthusiastic audience, as many were keen to express their greatly expanded understanding of what a huge undertaking this project is, and the size and numbers of heavy plant and machinery engaged in producing what will clearly be a vastly improved and safer highway connection between Manawatū and Tararua.

Over the 12km of the walk, participants were alternatively placed in an expansive vista, with views over a seemingly endless panorama of the Manawatū Plains, stretching to Kāpiti Island and beyond, before finding themselves dwarfed in the towering space that is Cut 12. At some 50m deep, Cut 12 is one of several where a sizeable amount of 6 million cubic metres of earth will have been moved by the project completion date.

Organisers spent a lot of time preparing for the event, including planning for walkers finding themselves unable to complete the course. Sponsors and supporters made available a small fleet of Side-by-Side RTVs and these, along with a paramedic nurse formed part of the health and safety plan; their worth fully proven as several walkers took advantage of the offer of a lift out.

Track marshal Paige Taylor on hand to offer advice and guidance to walkers as they proceed through the huge bridge and viaduct construction site that is located at the Ashhurst end of the new highway. This was the start point of a 12km journey, up and over the Southern Ruahine Range then on to the finish at Bolton's farm in Woodville.

Of the event, Grant Kauri, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesman for Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway, said ”Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance was very happy to support the Woodville Lions’ Walk the Highway event, which by all accounts was a huge success.” While we regularly publish construction updates and flyovers online, allowing access to the site for the event was a great way for people to see the scale of construction up close.

“It’s important for us to have the local community engaged with the project, so it was great to see so many people keen to make the trek across this impressive site.” To say the project was a success would likely be a major understatement. Lead organisers, Mel and Andrew Bolton and Woodville Lions were rewarded with weather well suited to such a hike. And a well-practiced support team really made for a perfect event, one we look forward to exploring next year.



