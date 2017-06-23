Former Steel & Tube managing director Nick Calavrias was killed while cycling near Taupo. Photo File

Former Steel & Tube managing director Nick Calavrias was killed while cycling near Taupo. Photo File

A young man without any previous convictions has today been sentenced for causing the death of a prominent businessman who was hit by a car while cycling north of Taupo this year.

Recently retired Steel and Tube chief executive Nick Calavrias ONZM was killed on the State Highway 1 Taupo bypass late on the Saturday morning of January 7.

Samuel James Trotter, 22, was this morning sentenced in the Napier District Court to six months' community detention, nine months' supervision and disqualified from driving for a year after earlier pleading guilty to careless or inconsiderate driving causing death.

The crash happened as Trotter was driving home to Auckland after visiting his family in southern Hawke's Bay.

Calavrias, 67, was on a regular training ride from his holiday home near Taupo when Trotter, driving alone, veered to the left in a split-second's distraction and collided with him.