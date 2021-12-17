Man told offending was part of his past

A man who appeared for sentencing in Dannevirke District Court told the judge he had been avoiding appearing because he was scared to come. Photo / NZME

A man who told the judge he had been "too scared" to come to court was given a sentence of community detention in the Dannevirke District Court last week.

George Haronga had been facing charges of assault on a family member and another charge of impeding breathing.

The charges related to an incident that occurred in 2019.

Haronga told Judge Bruce Northwood he had been homeless for a while and had turned his life around since then as he now had a fulltime job.

He acknowledged he should have dealt with things earlier.

Judge Northwood told Haronga the offending was part of his past life.

He said it was clear both parties involved had moved on.

Haronga had made good inroads into making changes, including learning to avoid situations where offending could occur.

He was given discounts for guilty pleas and for the fact that both he and the complainant had moved on.

He was sentenced to four months' community detention and nine months' supervision.