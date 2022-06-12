Man injured in farm tractor rollover

An ambulance has been sent to a farm accident near Taradale. Photo / NZME

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand rescue crews were early this afternoon at the scene of a farm tractor incident in which a man has been injured.

The alarm was raised just before midday when services were called to a property understood to be off Breckenridge Rd, via Omarunui Rd west of Taradale.

A 64-year-old man was understood to have been injured when a tractor overturned and fire crews from Taradale and Napier were called to assist the ambulance crew.

Police were aware of the incident but were not at the scene, with the matter regarded as a workplace injury incident unless police assistance is required.