Armed police were on Friday morning swarming multiple streets after a man was seriously injured in an incident in the Napier suburb of Taradale.

Residents in Nikau St reported the sound of gunshots about 7am, before police and a St John ambulance were called to Balmoral St, near Avondale Rd, about 7.10am.

One man at the scene was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations appeared to centre around a black car parked on Balmoral St, with its front door partially open.

Police had placed cones around the car and were photographing the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the injuries.

"At this stage it is unclear exactly how the injuries were caused, and a scene examination is under way."

Armed police were also spotted in Nikau St, Taradale, which was cordoned off on Friday morning.

A resident who did not want to be named said her husband heard what sounded like gunshots in the area about 7am.

Another resident drove his children to school after they were told by police in the area not to walk down Nikau St.

An alleyway at the end of Nikau St frequently used by schoolchildren was also taped off by police.

A police spokeswoman said the police presence in Nikau and King Sts was related to the Balmoral St incident.

She described their presence in the area as "reassurance patrols".

