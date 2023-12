A man has been taken into custody in Hastings after being sighted with a toy gun

A man has been taken into custody in Hastings after being sighted with a toy gun

A man was taken into custody in Hastings CBD by police after they received a report at 3.20 pm regarding a potential sighting of a firearm.

He was located at the intersection of Heretaunga and Russell St East.

A police spokeswoman said it was a toy gun.









MORE TO COME