Man charged with assault after Napier police alert

Police in Venables Ave, Napier, on Friday. A man has since been arrested. Photo / NZME

Police in Venables Ave, Napier, on Friday. A man has since been arrested. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon stemming from an incident which sparked an armed police alert in Napier on Friday.

The man, aged 43, will appear in Napier District Court on July 6, police said.

Police were called to an address in Venables Ave, Onekawa South, about 11.15am on Friday and said later involved a report that a woman had been assaulted.

A sector of Venables Ave from Riverbend Rd to McLaren Cr, was closed to traffic and public as armed police sought an alleged offender but left about 2.30pm with media staff saying later no offender had been located by that time.