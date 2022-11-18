Man charged after pedestrian seriously injured in Waipawa

A man has been charged after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Central Hawke’s Bay on Thursday night.
A police spokesperson said police responded to a car-pedestrian incident on Guy Street, Waipawa, at about 7pm.
The spokesperson said the pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
A 54-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to injure / reckless disregard and is expected to appear in Hastings District Court on 21 November.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
MORE TO COME