Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Man charged after pedestrian seriously injured in Waipawa

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
A 54-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure/reckless disregard after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Guy St, Waipawa, Thursday night. Photo / Google Maps

A 54-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure/reckless disregard after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Guy St, Waipawa, Thursday night. Photo / Google Maps

A man has been charged after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Central Hawke’s Bay on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a car-pedestrian incident on Guy Street, Waipawa, at about 7pm.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A 54-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to injure / reckless disregard and is expected to appear in Hastings District Court on 21 November.

Read More

MORE TO COME

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today