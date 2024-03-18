Man attacked with machete in road rage incident in Napier

Police were called to an industrial part of Napier where a man was attacked by a machete on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police say a man was attacked with a machete in what appeared to be a road rage incident on an industrial street in Napier on Tuesday.

Several police vehicles were at or near the scene on Severn St in Pandora, near coffee spot The Yellow Container, about 8.30am.

A police officer at the scene said a man had been attacked by someone with a machete in an apparent road rage incident.

“Police are following lines of inquiry,” he said.

The victim had a bandage and blood visible on his right hand.



