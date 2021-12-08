Man admits firing shots from a moving car on Napier-Taupō Rd

Gino Cyruss Butler, 29, admitted two charges of endangering public safety with intent to injure, one of unlawfully carrying a firearm and one of dangerous driving. Photo / NZME

A man has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the firing of shots from a moving car between Napier and Taupō almost five months ago.

Appearing by audio-visual link in Napier District Court today , Gino Cyruss Butler, 29, admitted two charges of endangering public safety with intent to injure, one of unlawfully carrying a firearm and one of dangerous driving.

Police were alerted after an incident near Te Pohue at about 5.15pm on Sunday, July 18, and a man and a woman were arrested about an hour later when a vehicle was stopped near Taupō.

Butler, who had earlier claimed the firing of the shots at another vehicle was a case of mistaken identity, is in custody awaiting sentence in the court on March 11.