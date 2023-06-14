The guests prepare to celebrate the imminent wedding.

Showtime! The Pahiatua Repertory’s production of Mamma Mia hit the ground running in a spectacular manner on opening night June 8 and has built its momentum even further with each succeeding show.

Buoyed by a live audience, the show has taken on a life of its own and has enthralled full houses on the weekend with spectacular ABBA music, beautifully timed and presented choreography and a narrative that tells the tale of Sophie who desperately wants to find out who her dad is, and uses her wedding to do it.

Donna, Rosie and Tanya quiz Sophie about her wedding plans.

In her first leading role, Michayla Coogan, who plays Sophie, expertly threads the show together and has gained in confidence with each performance, her acting, dancing and singing of a very high calibre - she is on her way to stardom.

Her mum Donna, played by Vanessa Coogan, is her strong support, playing very sympathetically someone who is tormented by a past she had hoped was behind her. Her vocals are very memorable and heartfelt.

Her three 'dads' Bill, Harry and Sam are equally confused as Sophie first meets them.

The show stars other experienced actors; Katelyn Coogan as Rosie, Tanya Mackay as Tanya, Shaun Newell as Sky, Ryan Little as Sam, Brian Mackay as Harry and Chris Laing as Bill, every one of whom played their roles convincingly in a script that allows each to shine.

Bill brags about his travel exploits to an unimpressed crowd.

They are supported by a strong ensemble that mixes youth and experience, bringing huge energy both vocally and physically, with an off-stage choir adding power to an all-round sensation in a small theatre.

Sophie and Sky are obviously in love.

The show is a tribute to the great work by musical director Shane Brown in bringing the ABBA songs to such a peak, the amazingly creative choreography by Vanessa Coogan and the magic of director Ngaire Ngatuere in bringing it all together.

Audiences were clapping and cheering, even dancing in the back row, there was uncontrolled laughter as bizarre events took place, quiet sympathy for some of the personal dilemmas which unfolded and standing ovations at the end of a spectacular finale – what more can a director and her cast ask for?

Waterloo concluded a spectacular encore.

The show continues this week but seats are almost full. Book quickly through www.pahiatuarepertory.co.nz to see a show which will be remembered for a very long time.