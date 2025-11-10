“My first birth was really traumatic ... I felt like I wasn’t listened to by the doctors or midwives,” she said.

With her whānau based in Wairoa and no extended family support in Hastings, Roberts said she often felt isolated.

“I was pretty much doing it on my own ... which meant I had to find support somewhere else.”

Roberts, who now has children aged 6, 2 and 1, said Mamia helped her find her voice as a mother.

“Through Mamia, I became confident. They helped me with antenatal classes and helped me heal from my past experiences.

“I learned how to stand up for myself, so with my third baby, I was listened to, I was confident enough to say, ‘no, that’s not what I wanted’. The whole experience was beautiful this time.”

Another benefit, Roberts said, was the ongoing support after birth.

“Going there, having that break, talking to people who aren’t babies, that was huge for me.”

'They helped me with antenatal classes and helped me heal from my past experiences,' mother-of-three Danielle Roberts said. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Mamia founder Dr Aria Graham, who started the project four years ago at Waipatu Marae, said they had helped about 600 families over the years.

“Our current space is not big enough ... This 185sq m whare is fit for purpose,” she said at Friday’s opening.

“Now, we’re going to be able to serve lots more pēpi, tamariki, māmā and whānau, and have more initiatives. We also want to support more fathers. So, looking forward to what magic can come out of this place as well.”

The new building will offer sleep rooms for babies, play and learning areas, and outdoor spaces for early-years development programmes.

TW Group’s senior development manager Isaac Aitken said the project involved about 18 months of collaboration across the company’s trades.

“About 18 months ago, we came on board after hearing about Dr Aria’s vision,” he said.

“A project like this would typically cost between $600,000 and $700,000 ... part of our vision to support was to do this at no cost to Mamia. We wanted to give back.”

More than 50 suppliers donated materials, labour and time.

“We reached out to all of our suppliers, consultants and people who build homes with us, and we got them to donate,” Aitken said.

“We had people here after hours and on weekends, turning the vision into that reality.”

Friday’s opening brought together about 200 people, and the team will move in this week to welcome users to the new building.