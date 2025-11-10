Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mamia: $700k new whare opens offering free support for Hawke’s Bay mothers

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Mamia founder Dr Aria Graham in front of the new building. Photo / Rafaella Melo

A $700,000 community facility has opened in Hastings to support new mothers with free parenting advice, connection and wellbeing.

The three-bedroom facility, at 11 Kauru Rd in Waipatu, was built and donated through a “community effort” and will become the new home of Mamia, an organisation established in 2021 to

