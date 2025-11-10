Mamia founder Dr Aria Graham in front of the new building. Photo / Rafaella Melo
A $700,000 community facility has opened in Hastings to support new mothers with free parenting advice, connection and wellbeing.
The three-bedroom facility, at 11 Kauru Rd in Waipatu, was built and donated through a “community effort” and will become the new home of Mamia, an organisation established in 2021 tohelp families in early parenthood.
For mother-of-three Danielle Roberts, Mamia’s free services have been life-changing.
She first discovered the kaupapa on Facebook about two-and-a-half years ago, during a difficult time with her second child.
“Through Mamia, I became confident. They helped me with antenatal classes and helped me heal from my past experiences.
“I learned how to stand up for myself, so with my third baby, I was listened to, I was confident enough to say, ‘no, that’s not what I wanted’. The whole experience was beautiful this time.”
Another benefit, Roberts said, was the ongoing support after birth.
“Going there, having that break, talking to people who aren’t babies, that was huge for me.”
Mamia founder Dr Aria Graham, who started the project four years ago at Waipatu Marae, said they had helped about 600 families over the years.
“Our current space is not big enough ... This 185sq m whare is fit for purpose,” she said at Friday’s opening.
“Now, we’re going to be able to serve lots more pēpi, tamariki, māmā and whānau, and have more initiatives. We also want to support more fathers. So, looking forward to what magic can come out of this place as well.”
The new building will offer sleep rooms for babies, play and learning areas, and outdoor spaces for early-years development programmes.
TW Group’s senior development manager Isaac Aitken said the project involved about 18 months of collaboration across the company’s trades.
“About 18 months ago, we came on board after hearing about Dr Aria’s vision,” he said.