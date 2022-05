A man died in Napier following a single-vehicle crash on Willowbank Road. Photo NZME

21 May, 2022 08:33 AM Quick Read

A man was killed following a single-vehicle fatal crash on Willowbank Road, Napier.

Police received a report of the Meeanee crash just before 4.30am Saturday after a car crashed into a pole.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.