Kade shows his style in the dressage driven by Helen Paddison of Foxton at the annual event run by the Central Hawke’s Bay Carriage Driving Association.

There was plenty of horsepower in evidence at Makotuku over Easter weekend, when 26 carriage driving teams competed in an annual event run by the Central Hawke’s Bay Carriage Driving Association.

The event is known for its hospitality, and courses challenging enough to test the best but also not too hard for the growing number of novices taking up the sport.

Makotuku provides a unique experience because everyone is housed at the Makotuku Domain and the events take place around it in a community atmosphere where locals are also involved.

Sophia Donnelly and Dougal from Matamata complete a clear round in the cones.

Competitors were from all over the North Island, the furthest being Auckland. The numbers entered were the largest on the carriage driving circuit this year, with the next event the nationals at Taupo on Anzac weekend.

The even began with dressage in the Makotuku Domain, which tested preparation, time and accuracy of driving. The next challenge had combinations racing between 20 pairs of road cones each topped with a tennis ball. Dislodging one of these costs points.

Driver Carol-Ann Perfect and groom Keith Stewart of Ashhurst negotiate a set of cones at pace.

The marathon drive was the finale on Sunday.

This is considered the toughest part of the event, combinations travelling 12km by road and competing over six farms with a dozen judged obstacles.

Care is taken of the horses and ponies, with veterinary tests before and after the event. The course is adapted in length depending on the size and experience of the combinations.

Teams warm up in the Makotuku Domain before their dressage.

Each night the group dined at the newly reopened Black Dog Tavern, where the 20 judges and the drivers from all over the North Island were able to catch up.

Local resident and now retired carriage driver Colleen Constable says the event was possible due to the cooperation of the six landowners, the volunteers and the businesses that donated prizes.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







