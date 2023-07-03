Kodi was pretty pleased with his new wheels.

Kodi Tayler-Hart had a wish, and last month, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it was granted, in the form of a state-of-the-art Hippocampe Buggy.

Kodi, along with his brother Jacob, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Jacob received a TraxxasX Maxx RC Car through Make-A-Wish last year.

Kodi was given the buggy with the help of a donation from the Lions Club of Dannevirke Host Charitable Trust toward the cost of the buggy.

The foundation posted on Facebook saying: “It was wonderful to see the contagious smile on Kodi’s face as he received the Hippocampe Buggy he had always wished for. The buggy, equipped with large inflatable wheels capable of getting into the water, will allow Kodi and his family to enjoy more outdoor activities. Thank you @BeachWheel NZ, for arranging this awesome Hippocampe Buggy for Kodi.”

Kodi learns how to fit into his new chair.

The post also added: “Our deepest gratitude also extends to the Lions Club of Dannevirke Host Charitable Trust. Their generous support has made it possible for children like Kodi, based in Dannevirke, to make their wishes come true.”

Lions President Barbara Ferguson says it was an absolute pleasure to donate $5000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Kodi who is “a fine young man”.

She says Lions were making the grant from the proceeds of the Lion’s Den which is only possible through the generosity of locals donating goods to the shop.

Lions treasurer Steve St Merat says it was great to hear about people like Kodi and to have the funds to help him.

“It is the public’s generosity that has helped Kodi – Lions being the vehicle through its den to pass it on.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation grant administrator Raema Inglis says the small national office is in Newmarket, Auckland, with just 17 full-time employees.

The foundation has 208 Wish Volunteers nationwide.

There are currently 311 wishes in progress waiting to be delivered throughout New Zealand.

“Each of our wishes involves two Wish Volunteers - they walk alongside the wish child and their family/whanau throughout the Wish Journey.”

Raema says Wish Volunteers display kindness and generosity in their dedication to delivering wishes to a child with a critical illness.

“They have just the right amount of empathy, they are great communicators and they are storytellers. Without the volunteers, we could not fulfil our mission of granting magical, life-changing wishes.”

She says wishes provide laughter, fun and create amazing memories.

“But they also continue to inspire confidence and strength long after the wish has been granted.

“Wishes help to normalise the child’s daily life, and most importantly, as research proves, they improve a child’s quality of life, giving them a better chance of recovery.

“A wish provides emotional healing that gives wish children a higher chance of survival. It’s why wishes are vitally important. And the great part is that a wish has a widespread impact beyond just the wish child - it impacts the family.”

Raema says Make-a-Wish Foundation liaises closely with other organisations such as the Child Cancer Foundation (CCF), Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cerebral Palsy Society of NZ, Starship Children’s Hospital, Kidney Kids NZ and Muscular Dystrophy Association of NZ which are working alongside the child and their family.

She says each wish is approved with medical eligibility – signed off by the wish child’s medical specialist.

The foundation does not receive government funding and is entirely reliant on its own resources to raise funds from donations, corporate sponsors, regular donors, charitable trust donations and grants, community fundraisers led by generous friends and wish children families and their own community fundraising events.
















