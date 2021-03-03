Makakahi Golf Course 50th Jubilee

Nan McNae and Lockie Duffy.

By Janice Duffy.

Past and present members of the Eketahuna Golf Club celebrated 50 years of golf on the Makakahi Course on the weekend of February 12-14.

The weather was perfect and a happy time was had by all who attended.

Patron of Eketahuna Golf Club, Elva Stringfellow, cutting the reunion cake.

Friday was a mix and mingle evening held at the club house, where there was plenty of chatter, reminiscing the good old days. Photo albums and a DVD were very popular.

Our youngest playing member on the day was Lockie Duffy, age 10 and our eldest player was Nan McNae, age 90, who joined Eketahua Golf Club in 1963.

Nan is now living in Masterton and continues to be a regular golfer and is a member at Mahunga Golf Club.

Saturday eveing we gathered at the Eketahuna Community Centre for a reunion dinner. President, Simon Buckley, welcomed our guest speaker - mayor of Tararua District Council, Tracey Collis - along with past and present members. Toastmaster for the evening was Rob Cameron.

Jim Sutherland proposed the toast to the Makakahi Course, noting all the hard work volunteers had done over the past 50 years. They turned a small farm into the lovely 18 hole golf course that we have today. Something that we are sall very proud of.

Patron Elva Stringfellow cut the reunion cake that had been made and iced so nicely with the club monogram by Francie Duffy.

During the evening several members told interesting stories of the past 50 years. The community centre had been tastefully decorated with a reunion banner plus yellow and blue balloons - our club colours.

Artistic floral arrangements also in club colours, were created by Janice and Francie Duffy.

The good weather continued on to Sunday when we enjoyed a barbeque lunch at the Golf Club. A great way to complete a wonderful weekend for us all to remember.

The Eketahuna Golf Club is now 110 years old and we hope the younger members enjoy future jubilees.

Saturday saw the Eketahuna Four Square Golf Tournament held, results for the day:

Senior men: 1 B. Smith - 39, 2 P. Dickens - 34, 3 G. Dick - 32, 4 A. Terpstra - 32, 5 B. Auckram - 32, 6 G. Campbell - 31, 7 K. Dick - 30, 8 G. Rolston - 30. Long Drive: S. Buckley.

Junior Men" 1 T. Capes - 22, 2 W. Mancer - 39, 3 J. Duffy - 34, 4 R. Cameron - 33, 5 L. Duffy - 31, 6 H. Anderson - 31, 7 C. Murry-Aynsley - 31, 8 F. Mailman - 30. Long Drive: C. Murray-Aynsley. Men's C.T.P. - B. Allan.

Ladies: 1 V. King - 42, 2 O. Stephenson - 40, 3 J. Duffy - 40, 4 E. Campbell - 39, 5 C. Braddick - 38, 6 J. Anderson - 38, 7 A. Schnell - 37, 8 N. McNae - 36. C.T.P. F. Duffy.

Senior Long Drive: F. Duffy. Junior Long Drive: A. McGregor.