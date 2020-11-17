Major kapa haka festival week in Hawke's Bay

Kupa Smith Canterbury (centre) gives it his all as Napier kura Te Ara Hou gets it on at the Ngati Kahungunu Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of New Zealand's longest-established children's cultural performances has ended the second of its four days at a school near Flaxmere.

Ngati Kahungunu's Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, established 45 years ago as the Primary Schools Maori Cultural Festival, is being held at Te Kura Kaupapa o Ngati Kahungunu ki Heretaunga.

It started on Monday and ends on Thursday, with 34 groups on the programme from 24 schools and involving more than 600 tamariki from the Napier and Hastings area and Central Hawke's Bay.

Ngati Kahungunu's Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival is being enjoyed by many. Photo Paul Taylor

It's part of more than a week of celebration of kapa haka tamariki, followed by the Ngati Kahungunu Primary Schools Kapa Haka Regionals on Friday, a Hakanuia marae kapa haka festival on Saturday, and Mokotini, a festival for kōhanga reo on Monday.

National primary schools kapa haka festival Te Mana Kuratahi will be held next year in Nelson, where the secondary schools championships will be held in 2022, a prelude to major festival Te Matatini in 2025.

The Hawke's Bay Festival, which has at times featured groups from throughout the Kahungunu, including other Polynesian cultures, was the passion of late career educationalists Ted and Awhina Waaka, who each received New Zealand honours for services to Māori, education and community.

The event started in the 1970s.