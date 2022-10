The summer paradise of Mahia Peninsula is also the scene of a Second Division Lotto win on Saturday. Photo NZME

The summer paradise of Mahia Peninsula is also the scene of a Second Division Lotto win on Saturday. Photo NZME

One lucky Mahia player won Powerball Second Division on Saturday night, claiming winnings of $46,898.

The lucky Hawke's Bay ticket was sold at Mahia Beach Store.

Meanwhile a total of eight other Lotto players won $31,298 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

People can check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.