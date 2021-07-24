Magpies retain Shield with 93-5 win over Ngāti Porou

The Magpies thrashed the East Coast to retain the Log o' Wood at McLean Park. Photo Ian Cooper

The Magpies thrashed the East Coast to retain the Log o' Wood at McLean Park. Photo Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Magpies won their fifth straight Ranfurly Shield defence on Saturday afternoon, defeating neighbours Ngāti Porou East Coast 93-5 at McLean Park in Napier.

Hundreds of vocal fans supporting the Heartland Championship side were present see their side test themselves against a formidable Magpies outfit.

Hawke's Bay number eight Gareth Evans opened the scoring off the back of a lineout maul five minutes into the contest.

The Magpies had their second try through Josh Kaifa after some good runs from Anzelo Tuitavuki and Dennon Robinson-Bartlett on either wing.

Fullback Danny Toala cruised over to make it 17-0 inside 15 minutes.

The 22-year-old teed up the next try too, finding Tuitavuki open out wide with a long pass.

Hawke's Bay got their lineout drive rolling again and Kianu Kereru-Symes dotted down to make it 29-0 before the half hour mark.

The underdogs had the next say though, with hooker Jorian Tangaere crashing over after the Magpies failed to secure the kickoff and were put under pressure by the visitors.

They responded well enough though as Robinson-Bartlett scored a try thanks to a pinpoint kick pass from first five Lincoln McClutchie.

Loosehead prop Namatahi Waa was the next on the board just before halftime.

There was a second try for openside flanker Kaifa shortly after the break.

Tuitavuki then doubled up with a spectacular solo run from over 60 metres out.

And Danny Toala scored his second try in the 52nd minute, winning the race to the ball after a smart kick ahead from Gareth Evans.

Ngāti Porou had a good amount of attacking possession until McClutchie intercepted a pass and sprinted away for the Magpies' 11th try.

Substitutes Pouri Rakete-Stones and Elijah Martin both got on the board with the Magpies having emptied the bench.

The prop bagged another try before fulltime, as did McClutchie with Hawke's Bay running the ball from deep against a tired defence.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said the large amount of support for both teams made for a special occasion.

He added his team was now in a good place to build towards their final preseason encounter against Counties Manukau next week, which will hold them in good stead for the season proper.

The Magpies have a couple of weeks before their first NPC game of the year away against Taranaki, with the next Ranfurly Shield defence coming on against Otago on August 14.

Earlier at McLean Park the Hawke's Bay Tui had a tough start to their Farah Palmer Cup campaign losing 31-61 to Northland.

They lead through the hour mark after a hot start, but a couple of yellow cards in short order allowed the Kauri to come over the top and win.

Hawke's Bay Magpies 93 (Evans, Kaifa 2, Toala 2, Tuitavuki 2, Kereru-Symes, Robinson-Bartlett, Waa, McClutchie 2, Rakete-Stones 2, Martin tries; McClutchie 9/15 con)

Ngāti Porou East Coast 5 (Tangaere try; Fraser 0/1 con)

HT: 41-5

Hawke's Bay Tui 31 (Baker 2, Kautai 2, Palu tries; Cottrell 3/5 cons)

Ngāti Porou East Coast 46 (Wihongi, Moata'ane, Wikaira, Leaf, Murray 2 , Pomare, O'Sullivan tries; Erwin 1/3 cons, Murray 1/2 cons, Nankivell 1/3 cons)

HT: 26-15