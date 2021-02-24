Madagascar the Musical is coming to Napier Municipal Theatre

Featuring a Broadway-quality set, props and costumes, Madagascar The Musical will feature a New Zealand-based cast. Photo / Supplied

From New York to Napier, a stage show version of popular animated movie Madagascar is coming to the region with a musical twist.

Tickets will soon go on sale for Madagascar The Musical which is to be held at Napier Municipal Theatre at the end of April.

Based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture, the stage show follows the escapades of four animals in the wild after they've escaped from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo.

From New York to Napier, a stage show version of the DreamWorks animated movie, Madagascar The Musical, is coming to Napier. Photo / Supplied

Layton Lillas of Showcase Group, which is putting on the performance, said it was great to be bringing the international stage show to New Zealand.

"At the moment overseas touring with family shows is difficult. We've been through a pretty tough time.

"The likes of Disney and those brands have not been able to get into the country."

Lillas said he was approached by a British production company who had been planning to tour New Zealand last year but couldn't due to Covid-19.

"They had their international set, props and costumes all here in New Zealand."

The musical follows four escaped zoo animals' adventures in the wilderness of Madagascar where they meet the local lemurs. Photo / Supplied

So he decided to produce the show using a New Zealand-based cast.

He said it felt really good to be bringing a "top class" production out to the regions.

"It's like a West End musical. It's not a little kiddie show. It's one kids will enjoy but it's for families."

Five Napier shows will be held at the Napier Municipal Theatre between April 30 and May 2, with tickets available online from 9am, March 2.