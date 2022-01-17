Luxon receives warm welcome from Havelock North locals

Hastings local Moana O'Keefe, sister of Hastings District councillor Henare O'Keefe, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

While National Party leader Christopher Luxon didn't draw crowds he did receive a warm welcome from Havelock North locals on his first visit to Hawke's Bay since taking the Opposition leadership in December.

The aim of the visit was to meet and listen to the concerns of people in Hawke's Bay, as well as sharing the National party vision for New Zealand.

The agenda also included discussion on Three Waters with local mayors and meetings with growers and other local businesses.

On a walk starting from the Havelock North New World car park at 2pm, he met locals including Hastings District councillor Henare O'Keefe's sister, Moana O'Keefe and her daughter, Sister Rawinia O'Keefe (Lolo) from Hastings.

O'Keefe said Luxon seemed like a very nice man.

Luxon held a public meeting at 5.30pm at the Hawke's Bay A & P showgrounds to speak and answer questions in a town hall setting.