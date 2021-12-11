Lucky Lotto player in Napier bags a million with first division

Andrew Spence Pharmacy, Napier proves lucky for one Lotto player. Photo / Michael Bradley

One lucky Lotto player will be celebrating after winning $1million with Lotto First Division

in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8m.

Lotto First Division will be $1m on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.