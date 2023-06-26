Voyager 2023 media awards

Lotto wins in Havelock North, Napier and Waipukurau

A Havelock North outlet has sold Saturday's Powerball Second Division winning ticket.

Twenty-three lucky Lotto players will be popping the champagne after each winning $23,939 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $64,250.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North in Havelock North.

More Hawke’s Bay-winning Second Division tickets were sold at Greenmeadows New World, Napier, and Paper Plus Waipukurau.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

