A Lotto player has won more than $39,000 after winning Powerball Second Division and Lotto Second Division. The winning ticket was sold at Caltex, Omahu Rd. Photo / NZME

A lucky Lotto player who bought their ticket at Caltex, Omahu Road, Hastings has won Powerball Second Division and Lotto Second Division.

Their total winnings came to $39,093, after they won $17,421 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night's Lotto draw as well.

Two MyLotto players from Hawke's Bay also won in the draw.

Lotto NZ reminded people that all of Aotearoa New Zealand was in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings.

Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings.

They will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.