BP Waipawa has sold a division one-winning Lotto ticket

A Lotto ticket sold at Waipawa BP has won a share of $1 million in Saturday night's Lotto First Division.

The ticket is worth $333,333 and BP Waipawa manager Paul Jeffery said today that the win hadn't been claimed at the Waipawa outlet - despite a lot of hopeful locals checking their tickets at the shop.

"That's not to say it hasn't been claimed at another Lotto shop, but we'd be delighted if the winner claimed the prize here at BP Waipawa. We haven't had a big win here for a long time.

"It's part of the excitement for us, we'd just love it to be someone local and get to see the smile on their face. But so far there haven't been any whispers of it being someone from CHB."

Paul says if the winner does put their ticket through the BP Waipawa Lotto terminal, the chances are nobody will notice.

"It's very discreet. Normally if you win something the terminal plays a tune. If it's a big win it's completely the opposite - no sound at all. We give them complete privacy."

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Porirua shared the prize. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Anyone who purchased a ticket from BP Waipawa should write their name on the back, "and check your tickets, CHB", says Paul.